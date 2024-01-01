Batumi Tower

Batumi

Georgia's tallest building (even if much of it is its needle), the 200m-high Batumi Tower boasts a mini Ferris wheel of deeply questionable aesthetic merit implanted in its side. Constructed under the Saakashvili government to be a technological university, it was sold off by his successors to be a Le Meridien hotel.

    Batumi Boulevard

    0.22 MILES

    Everyone soon finds themselves strolling along Batumis bulvari, the park strip fronting the main beach, originally laid out in 1884 and now stretching 7km…

  • Batumi Botanical Garden

    Batumi Botanical Garden

    4.71 MILES

    Batumi’s Botanical Garden, 8km northeast of town, was founded in 1912 by Russian botanist Andrei Krasnov. With many subtropical and foreign species, it…

  • Batumi Archeological Museum

    Batumi Archeological Museum

    0.73 MILES

    This excellent museum showcases some of the many valuable archaeological discoveries made in Adjara, particularly at the Gonio Apsaros Fortress. The main…

  • Gonio Apsaros Fortress

    Gonio Apsaros Fortress

    6.41 MILES

    Gonio's fortress, an impressive piece of Roman-Byzantine military architecture, covers 47,000 sq metres within a rectangle of high stone walls with 18…

  • Ali & Nino

    Ali & Nino

    0.46 MILES

    The 7m-high, ethereally moving, metal sculpture Woman and Man, by Tamar Kvesitadze, is universally known as Ali & Nino after the protagonists of Kurban…

  • Cable Car

    Cable Car

    0.67 MILES

    This 2.6km-long cable car carries you up to a shopping-cafe-restaurant complex on Anuria Hill, 2586m above Batumi, for panoramic views over the city. It's…

  • Ortajame Mosque

    Ortajame Mosque

    0.57 MILES

    Batumi’s only surviving mosque, built in the 1860s, is finely painted in pinks, greens and blues, with Quranic calligraphy on the walls – but is no longer…

  • Medea Monument

    Medea Monument

    0.17 MILES

    Towering over Evropas moedani is this striking portrayal of Medea, the local princess who would help her future husband Jason obtain the Golden Fleece. A…

