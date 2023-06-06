Batumi

Overview

With a backdrop of mist-wrapped hills and soaring snow-capped peaks, Georgia’s second city is a charismatic place with a charming Old Town and a fantastic subtropical climate. Fronted by the calm waters of the Black Sea, Georgia's main summer resort boasts a long beach and a vast and beautifully maintained corniche.

  • Batumi, Georgia - October 03, 2016: Fountains on Batumi boulevard. Seaside Park; Shutterstock ID 627260348; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Georgia destination page masthead and POI images

    Batumi Boulevard

    Batumi

    Everyone soon finds themselves strolling along Batumis bulvari, the park strip fronting the main beach, originally laid out in 1884 and now stretching 7km…

  • Batumi Botanical Garden

    Batumi Botanical Garden

    Batumi

    Batumi’s Botanical Garden, 8km northeast of town, was founded in 1912 by Russian botanist Andrei Krasnov. With many subtropical and foreign species, it…

  • Batumi Archeological Museum

    Batumi Archeological Museum

    Batumi

    This excellent museum showcases some of the many valuable archaeological discoveries made in Adjara, particularly at the Gonio Apsaros Fortress. The main…

  • Ortajame Mosque

    Ortajame Mosque

    Batumi

    Batumi’s only surviving mosque, built in the 1860s, is finely painted in pinks, greens and blues, with Quranic calligraphy on the walls – but is no longer…

  • Medea Monument

    Medea Monument

    Batumi

    Towering over Evropas moedani is this striking portrayal of Medea, the local princess who would help her future husband Jason obtain the Golden Fleece. A…

  • Batumi Tower

    Batumi Tower

    Batumi

    Georgia's tallest building (even if much of it is its needle), the 200m-high Batumi Tower boasts a mini Ferris wheel of deeply questionable aesthetic…

  • Evropas Moedani

    Evropas Moedani

    Batumi

    Broad Europe Sq is surrounded by beautiful belle-époque buildings – renovated survivors from Batumi's original heyday, plus new buildings in a similar…

  • Dancing Fountains

    Dancing Fountains

    Batumi

    On the southern part of the boulevard, known as the New Boulevard, an ornamental lake hosts the Dancing Fountains, an entertaining laser, music and water…

Abanotubani is the ancient district of Tbilisi, Georgia, known for its sulfuric baths. Abanotubani is located at the bank of the Mtkvari (Kura) River.

Art

Caucasus calling: 6 reasons to visit Georgia

Dec 24, 2019 • 7 min read

