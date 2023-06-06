Shop
With a backdrop of mist-wrapped hills and soaring snow-capped peaks, Georgia’s second city is a charismatic place with a charming Old Town and a fantastic subtropical climate. Fronted by the calm waters of the Black Sea, Georgia's main summer resort boasts a long beach and a vast and beautifully maintained corniche.
Everyone soon finds themselves strolling along Batumis bulvari, the park strip fronting the main beach, originally laid out in 1884 and now stretching 7km…
Batumi’s Botanical Garden, 8km northeast of town, was founded in 1912 by Russian botanist Andrei Krasnov. With many subtropical and foreign species, it…
This excellent museum showcases some of the many valuable archaeological discoveries made in Adjara, particularly at the Gonio Apsaros Fortress. The main…
Batumi’s only surviving mosque, built in the 1860s, is finely painted in pinks, greens and blues, with Quranic calligraphy on the walls – but is no longer…
Towering over Evropas moedani is this striking portrayal of Medea, the local princess who would help her future husband Jason obtain the Golden Fleece. A…
Georgia's tallest building (even if much of it is its needle), the 200m-high Batumi Tower boasts a mini Ferris wheel of deeply questionable aesthetic…
Broad Europe Sq is surrounded by beautiful belle-époque buildings – renovated survivors from Batumi's original heyday, plus new buildings in a similar…
On the southern part of the boulevard, known as the New Boulevard, an ornamental lake hosts the Dancing Fountains, an entertaining laser, music and water…
