Medea Monument

Batumi

Towering over Evropas moedani is this striking portrayal of Medea, the local princess who would help her future husband Jason obtain the Golden Fleece. A monument to ‘the person who brought Georgia closer to Europe’, according to Batumi’s mayor when it was unveiled in 2007, it was sculpted by Davit Khmaladze, and controversially cost over one million GEL.

