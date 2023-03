Batumi’s Botanical Garden, 8km northeast of town, was founded in 1912 by Russian botanist Andrei Krasnov. With many subtropical and foreign species, it extends just over 1 sq km over a hillside rising straight out of the sea, and takes about 1½ hours to walk the main path at a leisurely pace.

You can get there by marshrutka 15, from Rustavelis qucha and Gogebashvilis qucha, or marshrutka 31 from Gogebashvilis qucha east of Chavchavadzis qucha.