Built by the Jesuits in the mid-1600s, this elegantly proportioned church has features typical of the Counter-Reformation. The classical façade is adorned with three tiers of embedded column whose capitals are Doric, Ionic and, on top, Corinthian. The ornate interior, also classical in style, dates from the mid-1800s.
Église St-Vincent-de-Paul
Blois
