Blois

The Loire valley at Blois

Towering above the northern bank of the Loire, Blois’ royal château, one-time feudal seat of the powerful counts of Blois, offers a gripping introduction to some key periods in French history and architecture. Parts of the city still have a medieval vibe, and Blois makes an excellent base for visits to the châteaux, villages and towns of the central Loire Valley.

  Château Royal de Blois

    Château Royal de Blois

    Blois

    Seven French kings lived in Blois' royal château, whose four grand wings were built during four distinct periods in French architecture: Gothic (13th…

  • Maison de la Magie

    Maison de la Magie

    Blois

    This museum of magic occupies the one-time home of watchmaker, inventor and conjurer Jean Eugène Robert-Houdin (1805–71), after whom the American magician…

  • Old City

    Old City

    Blois

    Blois’ medieval and Renaissance old town is well worth a stroll. The façade of Maison des Acrobates – one of Blois' few surviving 15th-century houses – is…

  • Fondation du Doute

    Fondation du Doute

    Blois

    Avant-garde from the floorboards to the roof, this museum showcases the art and 'state of mind' of the 1960s Fluxus movement, inspired in part by the…

  • Maison de la BD

    Maison de la BD

    Blois

    Bandes dessinées (BD; adult comic books) have achieved the status of an art form in France. This museum, unique in the country, provides a rare…

  • Église St-Vincent-de-Paul

    Église St-Vincent-de-Paul

    Blois

    Built by the Jesuits in the mid-1600s, this elegantly proportioned church has features typical of the Counter-Reformation. The classical façade is adorned…

  • Cathédrale St-Louis

    Cathédrale St-Louis

    Blois

    Although Gothic in style, most of this cathedral (including the nave) was rebuilt after a terrible storm in 1678. The stained glass, bearing enigmatic…

  • Maison des Acrobates

    Maison des Acrobates

    Blois

    The façade of Maison des Acrobates, one of the few surviving 15th-century houses in Blois, is decorated with wooden sculptures of figures from medieval…

