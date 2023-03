Avant-garde from the floorboards to the roof, this museum showcases the art and 'state of mind' of the 1960s Fluxus movement, inspired in part by the American composer John Cage, which mocked the elitism of 'high art' and sought to bring art to the people, in part through humour. Works by 50 artists 'invite visitors to call preconceptions into question'. Situated 750m north of the château.