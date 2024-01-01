Jardin Botanique de la Bastide

On the right bank, attractive botanical gardens showcase six different zones, including a water garden with impressive lilies, a vertical garden planted with vines and other climbers, Mediterranean greenhouses and a communal garden tended for by green-fingered locals. Temporary exhibitions are held in the small exhibition space.
