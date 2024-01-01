Musée Paul Valéry

Sète

LoginSave

Sète was the birthplace of symbolist poet Paul Valéry (1871–1945), and the town’s main museum houses a disappointingly small collection of his works, along with paintings and drawings by other local artists and diverse temporary exhibitions. Valéry is buried in the Cimetière Marin across the street.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Montpellier, France - January 2, 2019: architectural detail of the Fabre museum next to the Place de la Comedie where people pass on a winter day; Shutterstock ID 1628380093; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 1628380093

    Musée Fabre

    17.73 MILES

    Founded in 1825 by painter François-Xavier Fabre, this exceptional museum houses one of France’s richest collections of European art. The galleries…

  • Gallo-Roman mosaics of the Villa Loupian.

    Musée de Site Gallo-Romain Villa Loupian

    4.96 MILES

    Dating from the 1st century AD, this extraordinary Roman villa was built on the Via Domitia road linking Italy and Spain. It was occupied for 600 years…

  • Les Salins du Midi

    Les Salins du Midi

    27.16 MILES

    Glowing a peculiar pink in the sunlight, the vast, flat salt pans that stretch southwards from Aigues-Mortes have for centuries produced the region's…

  • Hôtel de Cabrières-Sabatier d’Espeyran

    Hôtel de Cabrières-Sabatier d’Espeyran

    17.73 MILES

    Attached to the Musée Fabre is L’Hôtel de Cabrières-Sabatier d’Espeyran, a lavish Montpellier mansion that belonged to local notable Madame Frédéric…

  • Écluses de Fonseranes

    Écluses de Fonseranes

    25.11 MILES

    Situated 1km southwest of town is this famous stepladder of eight locks and nine gates. The whole area was fully renovated in 2017 and is now one of…

  • Jardin des Plantes

    Jardin des Plantes

    17.69 MILES

    One of Montpellier’s hidden gems, the Jardins des Plantes is the oldest botanical garden in France. Established in 1593, it was used as a model for the…

  • Arc de Triomphe

    Arc de Triomphe

    17.47 MILES

    Built in 1695, Montpellier's 52m-high triumphal arch is dedicated to Louis XIV. The tourist office organises guided tours in summer that take you up 103…

View more attractions

Nearby Sète attractions

1. Espace Georges Brassens

1.52 MILES

Sète was the childhood home of singer and poet Georges Brassens (1921–81), whose mellow voice still speaks at this multimedia space.

2. Musée International des Arts Modestes

2.04 MILES

This offbeat gallery occupying a renovated warehouse is refreshingly free of big names – here the emphasis is on the art of everyday objects, curated by…

3. Musée de l'Étang de Thau

3.85 MILES

The Musée de l'Étang de Thau has aquarium tanks, sepia photos, vintage fishing equipment and models of the lagoon.

6. Noilly-Prat Factory

8.55 MILES

In the fishing port of Marseillan, 8km northeast of Agde, you can visit the Noilly-Prat Factory, which has been making their famous dry vermouth to the…

7. Plage du Pilou

12.63 MILES

Plage du Pilou is an appealing and quiet beach that's near the small town of Villeneuve-lès-Maguelone, west of Montpellier.

8. Hôtel St-Côme

17.42 MILES

The Hôtel St-Côme is a suitably grand building for the city’s Chamber of Commerce.