Plage de Pero

The Northwest Coast

LoginSave

The closest beach to Cargèse is the small strip of Plage de Pero, 1km north of the village and overlooked by a couple of Genoese watchtowers.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Réserve Naturelle de Scandola

    Réserve Naturelle de Scandola

    9.95 MILES

    The jewel of the Golfe de Porto World Heritage Site, the Réserve Naturelle de Scandola extends both above and below the water, from the russet-hued cliffs…

  • The Galerie, a great room for the guests, in the Maison Bonaparte in Ajaccio, ancestral home of the Bonaparte family and the birthplace of Napoleon.

    Maison Bonaparte

    17.45 MILES

    Unremarkable from the outside, the old-town house where Napoléon was born and spent his first nine years was ransacked by Corsican nationalists in 1793,…

  • The main gate into Palais Fesch with the central museum of fine arts in Ajaccio on Corsica.

    Palais Fesch – Musée des Beaux-Arts

    17.21 MILES

    Established by Napoléon’s uncle, cardinal Joseph Fesch (1763–1839), Ajaccio’s superb art museum holds the largest French collection of Italian…

  • Empty Porticchio beach.

    Plage de Porticcio

    20.68 MILES

    Dedicated beach bums generally prefer the sands of Porticcio to Ajaccio's busy city beaches. It’s 15km by road around the bay from Ajaccio, or 6km…

  • Aerial view of the ruins of the square Genoese tower of Porto at the end of the Gulf of Porto, Corsica, France.

    Genoese Tower

    9.75 MILES

    Follow the stairway up the tiny headland in the centre of the port – a jumble of red-tinged boulders – to reach the sturdy little Genoese watchtower,…

  • Plage de Calvi

    Plage de Calvi

    29.71 MILES

    Sun worshippers don't have far to stroll. Backed by a grove of pine trees, Calvi’s stellar white-sand beach curves eastwards for 4.5km around the Golfe de…

  • Église St-Spyridon

    Église St-Spyridon

    0.89 MILES

    Cargèse’s Greek community had been established in the village for 150 years by the time they erected this Greek Orthodox church, between 1868 and 1874…

  • Cathédrale Ste-Marie

    Cathédrale Ste-Marie

    17.48 MILES

    Surprisingly small but in a commanding position facing out to sea, Ajaccio’s ochre-coloured cathedral dates from the 16th century. As well as a depiction…

View more attractions

Nearby The Northwest Coast attractions

1. Église St-Spyridon

0.89 MILES

Cargèse’s Greek community had been established in the village for 150 years by the time they erected this Greek Orthodox church, between 1868 and 1874…

2. Église de l’Assomption

0.9 MILES

Facing across the valley towards its Greek counterpart, barely 100m west, Cargèse’s Catholic church dates from earlier in the 19th century. Its matching…

3. Genoese Tower

9.75 MILES

Follow the stairway up the tiny headland in the centre of the port – a jumble of red-tinged boulders – to reach the sturdy little Genoese watchtower,…

4. Waterfront

9.87 MILES

Porto’s main sights are clustered around the harbour. Once you’ve climbed the higgledy-piggledy headland up to the Genoese tower, stroll round to the…

5. Réserve Naturelle de Scandola

9.95 MILES

The jewel of the Golfe de Porto World Heritage Site, the Réserve Naturelle de Scandola extends both above and below the water, from the russet-hued cliffs…

7. Chapelle Impériale

17.22 MILES

The crypt of the imperial chapel, across the courtyard from the Palais Fesch, holds the tombs of Napoléon's parents and several other relatives. Don't…

8. Maison Bonaparte

17.45 MILES

Unremarkable from the outside, the old-town house where Napoléon was born and spent his first nine years was ransacked by Corsican nationalists in 1793,…