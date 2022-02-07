Easily Languedoc's most underrated city, Béziers is a great surprise. It's small enough not to be overwhelming, yet has plenty of character. Its historical centre, built on a hilltop, is a great place for a stroll. Expect a lovely cathedral, great squares, a vast esplanade and picturesque streets lined with magnificent buildings. Béziers has a long history: founded by the Romans and razed during the Albigensian Crusade, it's now best known as the birthplace of Paul Riquet, the man behind the stately Canal du Midi.