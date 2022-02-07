Getty Images/iStockphoto

Béziers

Easily Languedoc's most underrated city, Béziers is a great surprise. It's small enough not to be overwhelming, yet has plenty of character. Its historical centre, built on a hilltop, is a great place for a stroll. Expect a lovely cathedral, great squares, a vast esplanade and picturesque streets lined with magnificent buildings. Béziers has a long history: founded by the Romans and razed during the Albigensian Crusade, it's now best known as the birthplace of Paul Riquet, the man behind the stately Canal du Midi.

Explore Béziers

  • É

    Écluses de Fonseranes

    Situated 1km southwest of town is this famous stepladder of eight locks and nine gates. The whole area was fully renovated in 2017 and is now one of…

  • P

    Pont-Canal

    This 19th-century aqueduct of the Canal du Midi is on the southern edge of town, bridging the Orb River. It affords stupendous views of the city.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Béziers.

  • See

    Écluses de Fonseranes

    Situated 1km southwest of town is this famous stepladder of eight locks and nine gates. The whole area was fully renovated in 2017 and is now one of…

  • See

    Pont-Canal

    This 19th-century aqueduct of the Canal du Midi is on the southern edge of town, bridging the Orb River. It affords stupendous views of the city.

Guidebooks

Learn more about Béziers

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.