Béziers
Easily Languedoc's most underrated city, Béziers is a great surprise. It's small enough not to be overwhelming, yet has plenty of character. Its historical centre, built on a hilltop, is a great place for a stroll. Expect a lovely cathedral, great squares, a vast esplanade and picturesque streets lined with magnificent buildings. Béziers has a long history: founded by the Romans and razed during the Albigensian Crusade, it's now best known as the birthplace of Paul Riquet, the man behind the stately Canal du Midi.
Écluses de Fonseranes
Situated 1km southwest of town is this famous stepladder of eight locks and nine gates. The whole area was fully renovated in 2017 and is now one of…
Pont-Canal
This 19th-century aqueduct of the Canal du Midi is on the southern edge of town, bridging the Orb River. It affords stupendous views of the city.
