Palais des Droits de l’Homme

Strasbourg

It’s just a hop across the Canal de la Marne to the swirly silver Palais des Droits de l’Homme, the most eye-catching of all the EU institutions.

Nearby Strasbourg attractions

1. Palais de l’Europe

0.19 MILES

A futuristic glass crescent, the Council of Europe’s Palais de l’Europe across the River Ill can be visited on free one-hour weekday tours; phone ahead…

2. Parlement Européen

0.28 MILES

Should the inner workings of the EU intrigue you, you can sit in on debates ranging from lively to yawn-a-minute at the Parlement Européen; dates are…

3. Parc de l’Orangerie

0.34 MILES

Across from the Council of Europe's Palais de l’Europe, 2km northeast of Grande Île, this flowery park, designed in the 17th century by Le Nôtre, of…

4. Place de la République

1.17 MILES

Many of Strasbourg’s grandest public buildings, constructed when the city was ruled by the German Reich, huddle northeast of the Grande Île area in the so…

5. Musée Tomi Ungerer

1.19 MILES

A tribute to one of Strasbourg’s most famous sons – award-winning illustrator and cartoonist Tomi Ungerer – this museum, just northeast of Grande Île, is…

6. Cathédrale Notre-Dame

1.49 MILES

Nothing prepares you for your first glimpse of Strasbourg's Cathédrale Notre-Dame, completed in all its Gothic grandeur in 1439. The lace-fine facade…

7. Palais Rohan

1.51 MILES

Hailed as a ‘Versailles in miniature’, this opulent 18th-century residence is loaded with treasures. The basement Musée Archéologique takes you from the…

8. Maison Kammerzell

1.55 MILES

The gingerbready 15th-century Maison Kammerzell has ornate carvings and leaded windows.