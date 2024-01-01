Art Bank

If you think the artwork of Salvador Dalí is surreal, see what you think when you experience it in the context of a fishing village in the Finnish archipelago. Incongruity abounds. Local collector Ted Wallin showcases the only private Dalí collection in Scandinavia, complete with paintings, sculpture and furniture.

  • Old homes and artisan quarters in Luostarinmaki open air museum, Turku, Finland.

    Luostarinmäen Käsityöläismuseo

    10.16 MILES

    When the savage Great Fire of 1827 swept through Turku, the lower-class quarter Luostarinmäki escaped the flames. Set along tiny lanes and around grassy…

  • St. Henry's Ecumenical Art Chapel was built in 2004 out of Finnish wood on the island of Hirvensalo.

    Taidekappeli

    7.58 MILES

    Like the bow of a ship tipped on its end, this unusual structure is perched on a rock and surrounded by forest on Hirvensalo island, 7km south of Turku…

  • Turun Linna

    Turun Linna

    9.65 MILES

    Founded in 1280 at the mouth of the Aurajoki, mammoth Turku Castle is easily Finland’s largest fortress. Highlights include two dungeons and sumptuous…

  • Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova

    Aboa Vetus & Ars Nova

    10.35 MILES

    Art and archaeology unite here under one roof. Aboa Vetus (Old Turku) draws you underground to Turku’s medieval streets, showcasing some of the 37,000…

  • Turun Tuomiokirkko

    Turun Tuomiokirkko

    10.52 MILES

    The ‘mother church’ of Finland’s Lutheran faith, Turku Cathedral towers over Turku. Consecrated in 1300, the colossal brick Gothic building was rebuilt…

  • Forum Marinum maritime museum in Turku, Finland.

    Forum Marinum

    9.69 MILES

    Partly housed in an old granary, this excellent maritime museum offers a comprehensive look at ships and shipping, from scale models to full-size vessels…

  • Moominhouse at Moominworld in Naantali, Finland.

    Muumimaailma

    15.62 MILES

    Crossing the bridge from the Old Town to Kailo island takes you into the delightful world of the Moomins. The focus is on hands-on activities and…

  • Built in 1902, the frigate Suomen Joutsen is a museum ship moored in Turku's Aura River at the Forum Marinum.

    Forum Marinum Ships

    9.62 MILES

    Anchored outside the Forum Marinum is a small fleet of museum ships that you can climb aboard. The mine layer Keihässalmi and the corvette Karjala take…

