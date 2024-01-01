Vormsi Farm Museum

Vormsi’s Swedish heritage is kept alive in this restored farmstead, also known as Pears Farm. It's a fascinating insight into the ways of a population that fled wartime chaos in 1944, including its distinctive fashion sense (the women wore chunky red socks to advertise their strong legs; nobody wanted a wife who couldn’t perform heavy manual work).
