Cable Street Mural

East London

Painted on the side of the former St George’s Town Hall (now a library), this large mural commemorates the riots that took place here in October 1936, when the British fascist Oswald Mosley led a bunch of his blackshirt thugs into the area to intimidate the local Jewish population. They were repelled by local people – Jews and non-Jews alike.

