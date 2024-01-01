Built in the 1900s by the Costales-Dávalos family, this beautifully restored historic building has a few old-time pictures of the city, rotating art exhibits and historic artifacts. It lacks good information, but is an interesting afternoon break nonetheless. Check out the ornate ceilings.
Museo de la Ciudad
Riobamba
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Reserva de Producción de Fauna Chimborazo
19.69 MILES
Volcán Chimborazo and Volcán Carihuairazo are both within the Reserva de Producción de Fauna Chimborazo. It is called a ‘fauna-production reserve’ because…
0.18 MILES
Inside the beautifully restored 18th-century convent, Riobamba’s top museum houses one of the country’s finest collections of 17th- and 18th-century…
Museo Provincial Casa del Portal
29.6 MILES
This majestic home was built in 1900 and now houses Ambato's best museum. There are tons of interesting historic photos on the 1st floor. Head up to the…
29.67 MILES
On the northwest side of Parque Juan Montalvo is this museum in Montalvo’s pied-à-terre; the grand mausoleum in which the writer is interred is on the…
23.75 MILES
Perched on a hilltop behind Baños, just beyond the village of Runtún, this grassy viewpoint is a photographer's dream. As well as a pretty tree house,…
18.45 MILES
One of the most authentic markets in the central highlands is held on Thursdays in Guamote, with separate sections for vendors of horses and donkeys; pigs…
0.13 MILES
The Saturday market transforms Riobamba into a hive of commercial activity, when thousands of people from surrounding villages come to barter, buy and…
24.62 MILES
Adjoining the church, this museum in the priest's former living quarters contains several oil paintings by Father Enrique Mideros as well as his…
Nearby Riobamba attractions
0.03 MILES
The handsome, tree-filled Parque Maldonado is flanked by Riobamba’s cathedral on the northeastern side.
0.07 MILES
The ornate, baroque facade of Riobamba's cathedral was reconstructed from fragments after the 1797 earthquake that destroyed the town. Made from white…
0.13 MILES
The Saturday market transforms Riobamba into a hive of commercial activity, when thousands of people from surrounding villages come to barter, buy and…
0.18 MILES
Inside the beautifully restored 18th-century convent, Riobamba’s top museum houses one of the country’s finest collections of 17th- and 18th-century…
0.21 MILES
Parque La Libertad is anchored by its neoclassical basilica, famous for being the only round church in Ecuador.
0.22 MILES
Parque La Libertad is anchored by this neoclassical basilica, famous for being the only round church in Ecuador. It was designed, built and decorated…
0.55 MILES
Just north of downtown, the Parque 21 de Abril has an observation platform with views of the surrounding mountains.
0.57 MILES
In front of Parque 21 de Abril stands the church and convent of San Antonio.