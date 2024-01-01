Museo de la Ciudad

Riobamba

Built in the 1900s by the Costales-Dávalos family, this beautifully restored historic building has a few old-time pictures of the city, rotating art exhibits and historic artifacts. It lacks good information, but is an interesting afternoon break nonetheless. Check out the ornate ceilings.

