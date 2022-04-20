Giardini-Naxos

The unpretentious resort of Giardini-Naxos is a popular alternative to more expensive Taormina. Action is centred on a long parade of hotels, bars, pizzerias and souvenir shops strung along the beach. It heaves in summer, but outside high season (Easter to October) there's nothing going on, and you won't miss much if you pass it by.

  • Beach

    Beach

    Giardini-Naxos

    Giardini's long beach (mainly sand and coarse grey pebbles) curves around the crescent-shaped bay between Capo Taormina and Capo Schisò, a lick of…

