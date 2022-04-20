Shop
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
The unpretentious resort of Giardini-Naxos is a popular alternative to more expensive Taormina. Action is centred on a long parade of hotels, bars, pizzerias and souvenir shops strung along the beach. It heaves in summer, but outside high season (Easter to October) there's nothing going on, and you won't miss much if you pass it by.
Giardini-Naxos
Giardini's long beach (mainly sand and coarse grey pebbles) curves around the crescent-shaped bay between Capo Taormina and Capo Schisò, a lick of…
