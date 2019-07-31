Deshaies

Townscape of Deshaies, Deshaies, Arrondissement of Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe, France

Framed by green hills, charmingly sleepy Deshaies has just the right balance of traditional fishing village and good eating and drinking options to keep visitors coming here year-round. It may not have a beach of its own, but a short drive away is arguably the best stretch of grains on Guadeloupe for swimming and sunbathing: Grande Anse. Thanks to its sheltered bay, the village is a popular stop with yachties and sailors, and has a slightly cosmopolitan air despite its diminutive size.

  • Grande Anse

    Grande Anse

    Deshaies

    This superb golden-sand beach with no hotel development in sight is just 2km north of Deshaies. This is one of Basse-Terre's longest and prettiest…

  • Plage de Clugny

    Plage de Clugny

    Deshaies

    Between Grande Anse and Ste-Rose, at the northern tip of Basse-Terre, this dazzling stretch of golden sand is lapped by jade waters that just beg to be…

  • Jardin Botanique de Deshaies

    Jardin Botanique de Deshaies

    Deshaies

    Away from the beach, Deshaies' top attraction is its botanical garden, which also has some interesting animal life to keep the kids entertained. Among the…

