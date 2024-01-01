There’s more than the expected vaults in the basement of Nordea bank, a stone’s throw from the city's cathedral. In the mid-1960s this site was excavated and artefacts from the Viking era were unearthed. Concise exhibits include a skeleton, a reconstructed pithouse, 1000-year-old carpentry tools and pottery.
Vikingemuseet
Aarhus
