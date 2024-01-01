Gregor Mendel (1822–84), the Augustinian monk whose studies of pea plants and bees at Brno's Abbey of St Thomas established modern genetics, is commemorated here in a series of photographs and displays (with plenty of information in English). In the garden are the foundations of Mendel's original greenhouse.
Mendel Museum
Brno
