Overview

Moravia’s capital city just keeps getting better and better. The thousands of university students here have always ensured a lively club and entertainment scene, but a wave of next-gen cafes, restaurants and cocktail bars in the past few years has put the city on the map and even invited positive comparisons with Prague. The churches and museums are great too. If you add in some daring modern architecture from the early 20th century, such as the Unesco-protected Vila Tugendhat, there's plenty to reward more than a transit stop.