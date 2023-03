This austere 15th-century church contains a baroque pulpit with reliefs of Christ dating from 1525. But the biggest draw is a small stone figure known as the 'Nehaňba' (The Shameless): above the 1st-floor window on the southern side of the clock tower at the church's western end is the figure of a man baring his buttocks towards the cathedral. Local legend claims this was a disgruntled mason's parting shot to his rivals working on Petrov Hill.