Brno's spooky hilltop castle is considered the city's most important landmark. Its history stretches back to the 13th century, when it was home to Moravian margraves and later a fortress. Under the Habsburgs in the 18th and 19th centuries, it served as a prison. Today it's home to the Brno City Museum, with several temporary and permanent exhibitions.

The menu of visiting options is confusing at first glance. You can choose to visit the exhibitions individually or buy a combined entry ticket to all the sights. The most popular sights are the casements (adult/child 120/70Kč), dating from the 18th century, and the lookout tower (adult/child 50/30Kč). Interesting permanent exhibitions include 'From Castle to Fortress', about the castle's history, and 'Prison of Nations', on the role Špilberk played as an impenetrable prison.