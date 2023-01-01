Lednice Chateau

Lednice’s massive neo-Gothic chateau, owned by the Liechtenstein family from 1582 to 1945, is one of the country’s most popular weekend destinations. The crowds come for the splendid interiors and extensive gardens, complete with an exotic-plant greenhouse, lakes with pleasure boats, and a mock Turkish minaret – architectural excess for the 19th-century nobility.

Entry is by guided tour only, with two main tours (50 minutes each) available. Tour 1, the 'Representative Tour', visits the chateau's major rooms, including the famous wooden spiral staircase. Tour 2, the 'Princely Apartments', concentrates on the Liechtenstein's living quarters; the highlight is the lovely 19th-century Chinese salon. Other tours include visits to the greenhouse and the children's rooms. Check the website for additional information and to buy tour tickets.