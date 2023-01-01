Valtice Chateau

Valtice’s 12th-century castle, the seat of the wealthy Liechtenstein family, is one of the country's finest baroque structures, the work of JB Fischer von Erlach and Italian architect Domenico Martinelli. Entry is by guided tour only, with several different tours on offer. The grounds and gardens are free to explore during opening times.

The standard 55-minute tour visits around 20 lavish castle rooms. Highlights include belongings left behind when the Liechtensteins fled the advancing Soviets in 1945. Notice the walls themselves, plastered with kilos of gold. See the website for descriptions of the other tours and to buy advance tickets.