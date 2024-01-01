To reach the 363m peak of Holy Hill, take the 1km path through a nature reserve and past grottoes depicting the Stations of the Cross to the compact Church of St Sebastian. The blue-marked trail begins at the bottom of the main square on Svobody. The whitewashed church and the limestone on the hill give it a Mediterranean ambience.
