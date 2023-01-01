Mikulov Chateau

This chateau was the seat of the Dietrichstein family from 1575 to 1945, and played an important role in the 19th century, hosting on separate occasions French Emperor Napoleon, Russia's Tsar Alexander and Prussia's King Frederick. Much of the castle was destroyed by German forces in February 1945: the lavish interiors are the result of a painstaking reconstruction.

The castle is accessible by guided tour only. The standard tour takes around 1½ hours and visits significant castle rooms as well as exhibitions on viticulture and archaeology. Several specialised shorter tours are also available.