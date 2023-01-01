Znojmo has traditionally occupied a strategic position on the border between Austria and Moravia, and there’s been a fortress here since the 11th century. The main chambers are accessibly by guided tour only. Tours, in Czech and lasting about 50 minutes, leave on the hour, with the last daily tour at 4pm. English and German text is provided on request.

The castle has served as a residence for Moravian nobles, a garrison, and even housed a brewery in the 18th century. In 1335, King John of Luxembourg held a wedding ceremony for his daughter, Anne, here.