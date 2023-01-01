Beer Brewing Exposition

This modest exhibition of brewing equipment and materials, on the grounds of the town's former brewery, tells the story of Znojmo's long brewing tradition. The Znojmo Brewery dates back to 1720 and beer was produced here until the plant was purchased by Heineken and shuttered in 2009. Entry is by guided tour, with the last tour leaving at 4pm.

The old brewery complex is being gradually rehabbed into a tourist attraction and event site. Since the 2009 closure, part of the old brewery has been rented to microbrewer Znojmo City Brewery, which has resumed onsite beer production.