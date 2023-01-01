Vila Tugendhat

Brno had a reputation in the 1920s as a centre for modern architecture in the Bauhaus style. Arguably the finest example is this family villa, designed by modern master Mies van der Rohe for Greta and Fritz Tugendhat in 1930. The house was the inspiration for British author Simon Mawer in his 2009 bestseller The Glass Room. Entry is by guided tour booked in advance by phone or email. Two tours are available: basic (one hour) and extended (1½ hours).

Because of the high demand for tickets, it's recommended to book at least two months in advance. If you can't book a tour, the front of the house is still worth a look for how sharply it contrasts with many of the other contemporaneous buildings in the neighbourhood. To find the villa, take the tram from Moravské náměstí up Milady Horákové to the Dětská nemocnice stop, then walk 300m north.