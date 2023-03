At the centre of Zelný trh (Cabbage Market), the heart of the Old Town, is the curious baroque Parnassus Fountain (1695), a symbolic cave encrusted with allegorical figures. The images here depict Hercules restraining the three-headed Cerberus, watchdog of the underworld. The three female figures represent the ancient empires of Babylon (crown), Persia (cornucopia) and Greece (quiver of arrows). The triumphant woman on top symbolises Europe.