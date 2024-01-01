Bishop's Court

Brno

LoginSave

The Bishop's Court Museum houses a small aquarium that might hold the kids' attention for a few minutes; other than that, there's plenty of information on Moravian wildlife and lots of stuffed animals, though not much information in English. Buy tickets at the cash desk in the nearby Moravian Museum.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Vila Tugendhat

    Vila Tugendhat

    1.16 MILES

    Brno had a reputation in the 1920s as a centre for modern architecture in the Bauhaus style. Arguably the finest example is this family villa, designed by…

  • Lednice Chateau

    Lednice Chateau

    28.39 MILES

    Lednice’s massive neo-Gothic chateau, owned by the Liechtenstein family from 1582 to 1945, is one of the country’s most popular weekend destinations. The…

  • Labyrinth under the Cabbage Market

    Labyrinth under the Cabbage Market

    0.12 MILES

    In recent years, the city has opened several sections of extensive underground tunnels to the general public. This tour takes around 60 minutes to explore…

  • Špilberk Castle

    Špilberk Castle

    0.45 MILES

    Brno's spooky hilltop castle is considered the city's most important landmark. Its history stretches back to the 13th century, when it was home to…

  • Church of St James

    Church of St James

    0.37 MILES

    This austere 15th-century church contains a baroque pulpit with reliefs of Christ dating from 1525. But the biggest draw is a small stone figure known as…

  • Old Town Hall

    Old Town Hall

    0.12 MILES

    No visit to Brno would be complete without a peek inside the city's medieval Old Town Hall, parts of which date back to the 13th century. The tourist…

  • Jewish Cemetery

    Jewish Cemetery

    26.39 MILES

    The size of Mikulov's forlorn Jewish cemetery, numbering 4000 tombstones, is a testament to the importance of the community to the town over the centuries…

  • Capuchin Monastery

    Capuchin Monastery

    0.09 MILES

    One of the city's leading attractions is this ghoulish cellar crypt that holds the mummified remains of several city noblemen from the 18th century…

View more attractions

Nearby Brno attractions

1. Moravian Museum

0.05 MILES

This natural history and ethnographic museum holds some six million pieces and is the country's second-largest. Exhibits straddle the gulf between extinct…

2. Cathedral of Sts Peter & Paul

0.05 MILES

This 14th-century cathedral atop Petrov Hill was originally built on the site of a pagan temple to Venus, and has been reconstructed many times since. The…

3. Parnassus Fountain

0.09 MILES

At the centre of Zelný trh (Cabbage Market), the heart of the Old Town, is the curious baroque Parnassus Fountain (1695), a symbolic cave encrusted with…

4. Capuchin Monastery

0.09 MILES

One of the city's leading attractions is this ghoulish cellar crypt that holds the mummified remains of several city noblemen from the 18th century…

5. Labyrinth under the Cabbage Market

0.12 MILES

In recent years, the city has opened several sections of extensive underground tunnels to the general public. This tour takes around 60 minutes to explore…

6. Old Town Hall

0.12 MILES

No visit to Brno would be complete without a peek inside the city's medieval Old Town Hall, parts of which date back to the 13th century. The tourist…

7. Mintmaster's Cellar

0.22 MILES

These medieval cellars were discovered during excavation work carried out in 1999. On display is a permanent exhibition of mining and minting, which were…

8. House of the Lords of Lipá

0.24 MILES

The House of the Lords of Lipá is a Renaissance palace (1589–96) with a 19th-century sgraffito facade and arcaded courtyard.