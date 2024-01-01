Assumption of the Virgin Mary

Moravia

Valtice’s most significant church is this early baroque work, dating from the middle of the 17th century. Take a look inside to admire the rare baroque organ from the 18th century. Behind the main altar are two significant paintings: the larger is a copy of a Rubens, but the smaller one above it, depicting the Holy Trinity, is a Rubens original.

  • Lednice Chateau

    Lednice Chateau

    4.71 MILES

    Lednice’s massive neo-Gothic chateau, owned by the Liechtenstein family from 1582 to 1945, is one of the country’s most popular weekend destinations. The…

  • Valtice Chateau

    Valtice Chateau

    0.14 MILES

    Valtice’s 12th-century castle, the seat of the wealthy Liechtenstein family, is one of the country's finest baroque structures, the work of JB Fischer von…

  • Jewish Cemetery

    Jewish Cemetery

    7.26 MILES

    The size of Mikulov's forlorn Jewish cemetery, numbering 4000 tombstones, is a testament to the importance of the community to the town over the centuries…

  • Goat Hill

    Goat Hill

    7.2 MILES

    Goat Hill is topped with an abandoned 15th-century lookout tower offering stunning views over the Old Town. To find it, walk steeply uphill from the…

  • Mikulov Chateau

    Mikulov Chateau

    7.12 MILES

    This chateau was the seat of the Dietrichstein family from 1575 to 1945, and played an important role in the 19th century, hosting on separate occasions…

  • Dietrichstein Burial Vault

    Dietrichstein Burial Vault

    7.05 MILES

    The Dietrichstein family mausoleum occupies the former St Anne's Church. The front of the building features a remarkable baroque facade ‒ the work of…

  • High Synagogue

    High Synagogue

    7.19 MILES

    The main synagogue dates from around 1550 and is said to be the only synagogue in Moravia of the 'Polish' style. It was rebuilt after a fire in 1719 and…

  • Holy Hill

    Holy Hill

    6.79 MILES

    To reach the 363m peak of Holy Hill, take the 1km path through a nature reserve and past grottoes depicting the Stations of the Cross to the compact…

