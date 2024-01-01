Valtice’s most significant church is this early baroque work, dating from the middle of the 17th century. Take a look inside to admire the rare baroque organ from the 18th century. Behind the main altar are two significant paintings: the larger is a copy of a Rubens, but the smaller one above it, depicting the Holy Trinity, is a Rubens original.
Assumption of the Virgin Mary
Moravia
