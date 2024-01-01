Egon Schiele Garden Studio

This hillside house served as artist Egon Schiele's residence and studio in 1911. He created several important works here, including his 'Dead Town' and 'Krumlov by Night'. The house has been restored to look like the old studio and is used by contemporary artists, who work and exhibit their paintings here.
