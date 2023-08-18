Shop
Český Krumlov, in Bohemia’s deep south, is one of the most picturesque towns in Europe. It’s a little like Prague in miniature – a Unesco World Heritage Site with a stunning castle above the Vltava River, an old town square, Renaissance and baroque architecture, and hordes of tourists milling through the streets – but all on a smaller scale; you can walk from one side of town to the other in 20 minutes. There are plenty of lively bars and riverside picnic spots – in summer it’s a popular hang-out for backpackers. It can be a magical place in winter, though, when the crowds are gone and the castle is blanketed in snow.
Český Krumlov's striking Renaissance castle, occupying a promontory high above the town, began life in the 13th century. It acquired its present…
This excellent private gallery houses a small retrospective of the celebrated and controversial Viennese painter Egon Schiele (1890–1918). Schiele's…
Český Krumlov's renovated synagogue was built in neo-Romanesque style in 1909. The building survived the Nazi occupation in WWII and was used as a…
Don a hard hat and ride a clanking electric wagon through 2km of underground workings in Czechia's last graphite mine, only recently abandoned. Tours are…
This photography museum presents a moving retrospective of the work of local photographers Josef Seidel and his son František. Especially poignant are the…
Located within the castle complex, this small museum and adjoining tower is an ideal option if you don't have the time or energy for a full castle tour…
This hillside house served as artist Egon Schiele's residence and studio in 1911. He created several important works here, including his 'Dead Town' and …
This is the better of two museums in town dedicated to puppetry and marionettes. It's a branch of the National Marionette Theatre in Prague and is housed…
