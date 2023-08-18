Český Krumlov

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
City landscape, panorama - view of the courtyard Cesky Krumlov Castle in summer time, Czech Republic 1337615835 cesky, republic, view, building, landscape, european, landmark, clouds, famous, urban, historic, culture, historical, court, unesco, beautiful, exterior, yard, traditional, rapids, krumlov, panorama, heritage

Overview

Český Krumlov, in Bohemia’s deep south, is one of the most picturesque towns in Europe. It’s a little like Prague in miniature – a Unesco World Heritage Site with a stunning castle above the Vltava River, an old town square, Renaissance and baroque architecture, and hordes of tourists milling through the streets – but all on a smaller scale; you can walk from one side of town to the other in 20 minutes. There are plenty of lively bars and riverside picnic spots – in summer it’s a popular hang-out for backpackers. It can be a magical place in winter, though, when the crowds are gone and the castle is blanketed in snow.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • View of Cesky Krumlov Castle seen across town's rooftops, Cesky Krumlov, Czech Republic

    Český Krumlov State Castle

    Český Krumlov

    Český Krumlov's striking Renaissance castle, occupying a promontory high above the town, began life in the 13th century. It acquired its present…

  • Egon Schiele Art Centrum

    Egon Schiele Art Centrum

    Český Krumlov

    This excellent private gallery houses a small retro­spective of the celebrated and controversial Viennese painter Egon Schiele (1890–1918). Schiele's…

  • Synagogue

    Synagogue

    Český Krumlov

    Český Krumlov's renovated synagogue was built in neo-Romanesque style in 1909. The building survived the Nazi occupation in WWII and was used as a…

  • Graphite Mine

    Graphite Mine

    Český Krumlov

    Don a hard hat and ride a clanking electric wagon through 2km of underground workings in Czechia's last graphite mine, only recently abandoned. Tours are…

  • Museum Fotoateliér Seidel

    Museum Fotoateliér Seidel

    Český Krumlov

    This photography museum presents a moving retrospective of the work of local photographers Josef Seidel and his son František. Especially poignant are the…

  • Castle Museum & Tower

    Castle Museum & Tower

    Český Krumlov

    Located within the castle complex, this small museum and adjoining tower is an ideal option if you don't have the time or energy for a full castle tour…

  • Egon Schiele Garden Studio

    Egon Schiele Garden Studio

    Český Krumlov

    This hillside house served as artist Egon Schiele's residence and studio in 1911. He created several important works here, including his 'Dead Town' and …

  • Marionette Museum

    Marionette Museum

    Český Krumlov

    This is the better of two museums in town dedicated to puppetry and marionettes. It's a branch of the National Marionette Theatre in Prague and is housed…

View more attractions

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Český Krumlov