This display is really for die-hard history buffs. The National Struggle Museum exhibits documents, photos and other memorabilia from the often bloody 1955–59 National Liberation Struggle against the British. Exhibits include a harrowing copy of the gallows.
National Struggle Museum
Nicosia (Lefkosia)
