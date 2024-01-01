National Struggle Museum

Nicosia (Lefkosia)

This display is really for die-hard history buffs. The National Struggle Museum exhibits documents, photos and other memorabilia from the often bloody 1955–59 National Liberation Struggle against the British. Exhibits include a harrowing copy of the gallows.

