For the dedicated philatelist. Devoted to Cyprus' postal history, this museum holds a collection of stamps dating back to British colonial rule.
Cyprus Postal Museum
Nicosia (Lefkosia)
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.71 MILES
For divers, the one reason to come to Larnaka is to explore the Zenobia, a Swedish-built cargo ship that sank just off the coast of Larnaka in 1980…
10.9 MILES
The full fairy-tale outline of St Hilarion Castle only becomes apparent once you’re directly beneath it. The stone walls and half-ruined buildings blend…
0.37 MILES
North Nicosia’s most prominent landmark (also clearly visible from the southern half of the city), the Selimiye Mosque is a beautiful mongrel of a…
23.72 MILES
This Unesco-listed church is in a stunning setting on the perimeter of the Adelfi Forest 4km southwest of Nikitari village. Dedicated to the Virgin of …
28.84 MILES
Part of the excellent Troödos Geopark, this is a small but well-laid-out botanical garden with a lily pond and other water features, including a tumbling…
11.98 MILES
If the grand fortifications of Kyrenia Castle could talk, they could sure tell some tales. The castle was first built by the Byzantines – possibly over…
23.6 MILES
This 9th-century church is dedicated to Lazarus of Bethany, whom Jesus is said to have resurrected four days after his death. The church itself is an…
0.46 MILES
The Venetian walls form a border around the Old City and are so unusual that, once seen on a map, you’ll never forget the odd snowflake-like shape.
Nearby Nicosia (Lefkosia) attractions
1. Church of Archangelos Michail
0.05 MILES
This domed church was built in 1695 and is thought to have replaced an earlier Gothic church on the same site. The exterior is built in Franco-Byzantine…
0.11 MILES
The best place in town to get to grips with Nicosia's rich and convoluted history. The permanent collection inside this handsome neoclassical mansion…
0.12 MILES
Originally the Augustinian Church of St Mary, the Omeriye Mosque dates from the 14th century, with its tall minarets added after its conversion in 1571…
0.12 MILES
Meaning ‘Popular Neighbourhood’, Laïki Yitonia was restored after serving for many years as an area for painted ladies and dodgy merchants. This tiny…
0.13 MILES
Shacolas Tower Observatory provides a superb vantage point across the city and the mountain range beyond. Boards below each window point out and provide…
6. Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation
0.17 MILES
The highlight here is the beautifully curated Museum of George and Nefeli Giabra Pierides Collection on the mezzanine floor, which contains more than 600 …
0.18 MILES
This small mosque marks the spot where the Venetian walls were successfully breached by the Ottomans in 1570. The Ottoman bayraktar (standard bearer;…
8. Church of Panagia Faneromeni
0.19 MILES
Built in 1872 on the site of an ancient Orthodox nunnery, this is the largest church within the city walls and is a mixture of neoclassical, Byzantine and…