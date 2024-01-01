Roman Arch

Rijeka

LoginSave

This plain archway marks the former entrance to the Praetorium, an ancient military complex. Other Roman remains can be seen in a small excavation site nearby.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Ancient illustration (1490) of the Dance of Death in the church of Hrastovlje, Slovenia. 29th June 2011. For editorial use only ; Shutterstock ID 586578413; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Church of the Holy Trinity

    29.21 MILES

    What attracts most people to this little church is the famous Dance of Death or Danse Macabre, a fresco that shows 11 skeletons leading the same number of…

  • Trsat Castle, fort interior courtyard, Rijeka, Kvarner Region, Croatia

    Trsat Castle

    0.66 MILES

    High on a hill above the city, this semiruined 13th-century fortress offers magnificent vistas from its bastions and ramparts, looking down the Rječina…

  • Stara Baška

    Stara Baška

    27.08 MILES

    For one of Krk's best beaches, head south of Punat on the lonely road to Stara Baška. It’s a superlative drive, through steep, parched hills and lunar…

  • Križna Cave

    Križna Cave

    28.65 MILES

    You can explore most Slovenian caves on foot, but Križna (Cross) Cave, one of the most magnificent water caves in the world, is one of few where you can…

  • Snežnik Castle

    Snežnik Castle

    24.58 MILES

    Surrounded by parkland, the restored 16th-century Renaissance Snežnik Castle is one of the loveliest and best-situated fortresses in Slovenia. Entrance is…

  • Beli Beach

    Beli Beach

    16 MILES

    An archetypal Adriatic beach – secluded, wonderfully quiet and strewn with pebbles – 130m below the pretty village of Beli.

  • Medieval Castle Pazin in Istria, Croatia; Shutterstock ID 1026890800; Your name (First / Last): Anna Tyler; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: destination-image-southern-europe

    Castle

    25.73 MILES

    Looming over the chasm, Pazin’s castle is the largest and best-preserved medieval structure in all of Istria. First mentioned in AD 983, the castle has…

  • Pazin Chasm

    Pazin Chasm

    25.78 MILES

    Pazin’s most renowned site is undoubtedly this 100m-deep abyss, through which the Pazinčica River sinks into subterranean passages forming three…

View more attractions

Nearby Rijeka attractions

1. St Vitus' Cathedral

0.05 MILES

North of Rijeka's Roman Arch is this unusual round cathedral, built by the Jesuit order in 1638 on the site of an older church and dedicated to Rijeka’s…

2. City Tower

0.06 MILES

One of the few buildings to have survived the 1750 earthquake, the distinctive yellow City Tower was originally a gate from the waterfront to the old town…

3. Museum of Modern & Contemporary Art

0.14 MILES

On the 2nd floor of the university library, this small museum puts on high-quality rotating shows, from street photography to contemporary drawings and…

4. Natural History Museum

0.17 MILES

Located in a very grand 19th-century villa, this museum is devoted to the geology, botany and sea life of the Adriatic area. There’s a small aquarium,…

5. Maritime & History Museum

0.18 MILES

The star of this museum is the building itself, the former palace of the Austro-Hungarian governor. It's a splendid showcase of Hungarian architecture,…

6. Rijeka City Museum

0.21 MILES

Housed in a boxy 1970s structure, this small museum houses ever-changing themed exhibitions ranging from art to aspects of local history. It's not worth…

7. Petar Kružić Stairway

0.26 MILES

To follow in pilgrims’ footsteps to Our Lady of Trsat, climb this stairway from Titov trg, built in 1531 for the faithful on their way to the church. The…

8. Our Lady of Lourdes Capuchin Church

0.34 MILES

If you arrive by bus, you can't help but notice this imposing church towering over the station. Dating from 1904, its ornate neo-Gothic facade stands…