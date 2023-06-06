Rijeka

Downtown Rijeka from Trsat Castle, Croatia

Croatia’s third-largest city, Rijeka is a bustling blend of gritty 20th-century port and Italianate Habsburg grandeur. Most people speed through en route to the islands or Dalmatia, but those who pause will discover charm, culture, good nightlife, intriguing festivals and Croatia’s most colourful carnival.

  • Trsat Castle, fort interior courtyard, Rijeka, Kvarner Region, Croatia

    Trsat Castle

    Rijeka

    High on a hill above the city, this semiruined 13th-century fortress offers magnificent vistas from its bastions and ramparts, looking down the Rječina…

  • Our Lady of Trsat Church

    Our Lady of Trsat Church

    Rijeka

    According to legend, the angels carrying the house of Jesus' mother from Nazareth rested here in the late 13th century before moving it to Loreto across…

  • St Vitus' Cathedral

    St Vitus' Cathedral

    Rijeka

    North of Rijeka's Roman Arch is this unusual round cathedral, built by the Jesuit order in 1638 on the site of an older church and dedicated to Rijeka’s…

  • Maritime & History Museum

    Maritime & History Museum

    Rijeka

    The star of this museum is the building itself, the former palace of the Austro-Hungarian governor. It's a splendid showcase of Hungarian architecture,…

  • Astronomical Centre

    Astronomical Centre

    Rijeka

    High on a hill east of the city, Croatia’s first astronomical centre is a striking modern complex encompassing an observatory, a planetarium and a study…

  • City Tower

    City Tower

    Rijeka

    One of the few buildings to have survived the 1750 earthquake, the distinctive yellow City Tower was originally a gate from the waterfront to the old town…

  • Petar Kružić Stairway

    Petar Kružić Stairway

    Rijeka

    To follow in pilgrims’ footsteps to Our Lady of Trsat, climb this stairway from Titov trg, built in 1531 for the faithful on their way to the church. The…

  • Natural History Museum

    Natural History Museum

    Rijeka

    Located in a very grand 19th-century villa, this museum is devoted to the geology, botany and sea life of the Adriatic area. There’s a small aquarium,…

Art

What not to miss in Rijeka, European Capital of Culture 2020

Mar 11, 2020 • 3 min read

