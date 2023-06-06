Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/Moment RF
Croatia’s third-largest city, Rijeka is a bustling blend of gritty 20th-century port and Italianate Habsburg grandeur. Most people speed through en route to the islands or Dalmatia, but those who pause will discover charm, culture, good nightlife, intriguing festivals and Croatia’s most colourful carnival.
Rijeka
High on a hill above the city, this semiruined 13th-century fortress offers magnificent vistas from its bastions and ramparts, looking down the Rječina…
Rijeka
According to legend, the angels carrying the house of Jesus' mother from Nazareth rested here in the late 13th century before moving it to Loreto across…
Rijeka
North of Rijeka's Roman Arch is this unusual round cathedral, built by the Jesuit order in 1638 on the site of an older church and dedicated to Rijeka’s…
Rijeka
The star of this museum is the building itself, the former palace of the Austro-Hungarian governor. It's a splendid showcase of Hungarian architecture,…
Rijeka
High on a hill east of the city, Croatia’s first astronomical centre is a striking modern complex encompassing an observatory, a planetarium and a study…
Rijeka
One of the few buildings to have survived the 1750 earthquake, the distinctive yellow City Tower was originally a gate from the waterfront to the old town…
Rijeka
To follow in pilgrims’ footsteps to Our Lady of Trsat, climb this stairway from Titov trg, built in 1531 for the faithful on their way to the church. The…
Rijeka
Located in a very grand 19th-century villa, this museum is devoted to the geology, botany and sea life of the Adriatic area. There’s a small aquarium,…
Get to the heart of Rijeka with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Western Balkans $29.99
Croatia $26.99
Pocket Dubrovnik & the Dalmatian Coast $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide