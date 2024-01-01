Church of the Blessed Virgin

Built by the Venetians in 1784, Buzet's pretty parish church has a pale-yellow ceiling with frescos, an elaborate pulpit and baroque altars. There's also a 15th-century silver salver, an 18th-century organ and a huge canvas depicting the Madonna and Child framed by the 15 mysteries of the Rosary.
