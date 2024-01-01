Mercado Central

Bucaramanga

Buca's colorful, well-organized central market is worth a stroll, especially for its 4th-floor food court with all manner of local eats and mountain vistas to boot.

  • Teleférico

    Teleférico

    24.16 MILES

    A 6.3km-long, 30-minute cable-car ride in eight-berth cabins that descend to the base of the Chicamocha canyon, then ascend to the top of the opposite rim.

  • Parque Nacional del Chicamocha

    Parque Nacional del Chicamocha

    24.2 MILES

    Don't be fooled by the name: Parque Nacional del Chicamocha, or 'Panachi' as it's known by locals, isn't a national park in the conventional sense. It's…

  • Museo Casa de Bolívar

    Museo Casa de Bolívar

    0.22 MILES

    Another piece in the historical jigsaw of Simón Bolívar's life (Colombia is full of them), this slightly musty museum is housed in a colonial mansion…

  • Jardin Botánico Eloy Valenzuela

    Jardin Botánico Eloy Valenzuela

    4.36 MILES

    Located a short walk from the park in Floridablanca, this lush botanic garden beside a pretty stream is a good place to take a break from the city,…

  • Capilla de los Dolores

    Capilla de los Dolores

    0.33 MILES

    In Parque García Rovira, this diminutive chapel is Bucaramanga's oldest surviving church; it was erected in stone from 1748 to 1750. Its simple…

  • Catedral de la Sagrada Familia

    Catedral de la Sagrada Familia

    0.29 MILES

    Facing Parque Santander is Buca's most substantial piece of religious architecture. Constructed over nearly a century (1770–1865), it's a massive,…

  • Casa de la Cultura

    Casa de la Cultura

    0.23 MILES

    One of Bucaramanga's best preserved colonial mansions, the Casa de la Cultura is currently occupied by an educational institution, but visitors are free…

  • Museo de Arte Moderno de Bucaramanga

    Museo de Arte Moderno de Bucaramanga

    0.71 MILES

    A bright little museum with two exhibition rooms with rotating exhibits of modern paintings and sculptures. There's also a garden with sculptures and a…

