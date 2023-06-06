Bucaramanga

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Village street along the route of the Camino Real. Colombia

© mehdi33300 / Shutterstock

Overview

Dubbed "The City of Parks," Santander's capital has some fine green spaces and is a suitable spot to recharge your batteries. It comes to life at night, when dozens of clubs, hundreds of bars and the students of 10 universities don their party hats.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo Casa de Bolívar

    Museo Casa de Bolívar

    Bucaramanga

    Another piece in the historical jigsaw of Simón Bolívar's life (Colombia is full of them), this slightly musty museum is housed in a colonial mansion…

  • Jardin Botánico Eloy Valenzuela

    Jardin Botánico Eloy Valenzuela

    Bucaramanga

    Located a short walk from the park in Floridablanca, this lush botanic garden beside a pretty stream is a good place to take a break from the city,…

  • Capilla de los Dolores

    Capilla de los Dolores

    Bucaramanga

    In Parque García Rovira, this diminutive chapel is Bucaramanga's oldest surviving church; it was erected in stone from 1748 to 1750. Its simple…

  • Catedral de la Sagrada Familia

    Catedral de la Sagrada Familia

    Bucaramanga

    Facing Parque Santander is Buca's most substantial piece of religious architecture. Constructed over nearly a century (1770–1865), it's a massive,…

  • Casa de la Cultura

    Casa de la Cultura

    Bucaramanga

    One of Bucaramanga's best preserved colonial mansions, the Casa de la Cultura is currently occupied by an educational institution, but visitors are free…

  • Mercado Central

    Mercado Central

    Bucaramanga

    Buca's colorful, well-organized central market is worth a stroll, especially for its 4th-floor food court with all manner of local eats and mountain…

  • Museo de Arte Moderno de Bucaramanga

    Museo de Arte Moderno de Bucaramanga

    Bucaramanga

    A bright little museum with two exhibition rooms with rotating exhibits of modern paintings and sculptures. There's also a garden with sculptures and a…

  • Iglesia de San Laureano

    Iglesia de San Laureano

    Bucaramanga

    This twin-towered, pale-yellow, colonial-period church dominates the east side of Parque García Rovira.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Bucaramanga with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Bucaramanga