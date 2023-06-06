Shop
Dubbed "The City of Parks," Santander's capital has some fine green spaces and is a suitable spot to recharge your batteries. It comes to life at night, when dozens of clubs, hundreds of bars and the students of 10 universities don their party hats.
Bucaramanga
Another piece in the historical jigsaw of Simón Bolívar's life (Colombia is full of them), this slightly musty museum is housed in a colonial mansion…
Jardin Botánico Eloy Valenzuela
Bucaramanga
Located a short walk from the park in Floridablanca, this lush botanic garden beside a pretty stream is a good place to take a break from the city,…
Bucaramanga
In Parque García Rovira, this diminutive chapel is Bucaramanga's oldest surviving church; it was erected in stone from 1748 to 1750. Its simple…
Catedral de la Sagrada Familia
Bucaramanga
Facing Parque Santander is Buca's most substantial piece of religious architecture. Constructed over nearly a century (1770–1865), it's a massive,…
Bucaramanga
One of Bucaramanga's best preserved colonial mansions, the Casa de la Cultura is currently occupied by an educational institution, but visitors are free…
Bucaramanga
Buca's colorful, well-organized central market is worth a stroll, especially for its 4th-floor food court with all manner of local eats and mountain…
Museo de Arte Moderno de Bucaramanga
Bucaramanga
A bright little museum with two exhibition rooms with rotating exhibits of modern paintings and sculptures. There's also a garden with sculptures and a…
Bucaramanga
This twin-towered, pale-yellow, colonial-period church dominates the east side of Parque García Rovira.
