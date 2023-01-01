Museo Casa de Bolívar

Another piece in the historical jigsaw of Simón Bolívar's life (Colombia is full of them), this slightly musty museum is housed in a colonial mansion where the libertador stayed for two months in 1828. One room is dedicated to Bolívar and his exploits, while the rest of the suites tell the story of Santander province and the Guane people who once inhabited it. Take your time to peruse archaeological exhibits, weapons, yellowed documents, faded paintings, and frighteningly real mummies.

The house – if you're able to see past the unsightly temporary tin roof – has a mossy, dusty elegance and is anchored by a proud bust of Bolívar guarded by several flags in the central patio.