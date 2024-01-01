Chaoyang Cave

Zhejiang

At the jutting point that marks the boundary between One Hundred Step Beach and One Thousand Step Beach, 'Sun-facing' Cave is a small, rarely visited grotto with altars inside to Guanyin. The sound of the roaring waves here is said to imitate the chanting of the Buddha; it's also known as the island's best sunrise spot.

