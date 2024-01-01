Hác Sá Beach

Macau

LoginSave

Hác Sá (Black Sand) is Macau's most popular beach. The sand is indeed a blackish colour and makes the water look somewhat dirty, but it’s natural. Lifeguards are on duty from May to October. The stalls just off the beach rent out parasols for MOP$60 a day, with a MOP$100 deposit (but you'll need to bring your parasol back).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Po Lin Monastery & Big Buddha

    Po Lin Monastery & Big Buddha

    23.46 MILES

    Po Lin is a huge Buddhist monastery and temple complex that was built in 1924. Today it seems more of a tourist honeypot than a religious retreat,…

  • Facade of St Paul's Cathedral, Macau

    Ruins of the Church of St Paul

    5.51 MILES

    The most treasured icon in Macau, the towering facade and stairway are all that remain of this early-17th-century Jesuit church. With its statues, portals…

  • Church of St Joseph

    Church of St Joseph

    5.23 MILES

    St Joseph’s, which falls outside the tourist circuit, is Macau’s most beautiful model of tropicalised baroque architecture. Consecrated in 1758 as part of…

  • Taipa Village

    Taipa Village

    2.33 MILES

    The historical part of Taipa is best preserved in this village in the south of the district. An intricate warren of alleys holds traditional Chinese shops…

  • Tai O Fishing Village @ Hong Kong_1821

    Tai O

    20.65 MILES

    On weekends, droves of visitors trek to the far-flung west coast of Lantau to see a fascinating way of life. Here in Tai O, historical home to the Tanka…

  • Mount Fortress gateway, Macau

    Guia Fortress & Chapel

    5.28 MILES

    As the highest point on the peninsula, Guia Fortress affords panoramic views of the city. At the top is the small but stunning Chapel of Our Lady of Guia,…

  • Sir Robert Ho Tung Library, three storey Macanese mansion, Santo Agostinho Square.

    Sir Robert Ho Tung Library

    5.28 MILES

    This charming building, founded in the 19th century, was the country retreat of the late tycoon Robert Ho Tung, who purchased it in 1918. The colonial…

  • Stilt Houses

    Stilt Houses

    20.81 MILES

    Tai O's remaining stilt houses stand over the waterway, scrunched up against each other for support. Some have ladders descending to boats, the vehicle of…

View more attractions

Nearby Macau attractions

1. A-Ma Cultural Village

0.53 MILES

Atop Alto de Coloane (170m), this 20m-high white jade statue of the goddess who gave Macau its name was erected in 1998. It's the best part of a touristy …

2. Macau Giant Panda Pavilion

0.89 MILES

Coloane offers a convenient and inexpensive opportunity to see pandas. The pair of cuddly ones are kept inside a purpose-built pavilion inside Seac Pai…

3. Seac Pai Van Park

0.92 MILES

At the end of Cotai, this 20-hectare park, built in the wooded hills on the western side of the island, has somewhat unkempt gardens, the Macau Giant…

4. Cheoc Van Beach

1.03 MILES

About 1.5km down Estrada de Cheoc Van, which runs east and then southeast from Coloane Village, is the beach at Cheoc Van (Bamboo Bay). It's smaller but…

5. Former Ká Hó Leprosarium

1.3 MILES

A row of five restored colonial-style houses of the former Ká Hó Leprosarium and the lovely Ká Hó Church of Our Lady of Sorrows have been restored and are…

6. Ká Hó Church of Our Lady of Sorrows

1.3 MILES

Tent-like with a long, slanting roof, like hands in prayer, this church was raised in the Ká Hó leper colony in 1966. It was built for use by the female…

7. Coloane Village

1.32 MILES

Coloane's 'urban centre' is an old fishing village on its southwestern coast. It is marked by Tam Kung Temple to the south and Lai Chi Vun Village to the…

8. Chapel of St Francis Xavier

1.37 MILES

This chapel built in 1928 contains paintings of the infant Christ with a Chinese Madonna, a Korean missionary in period garments, and other reminders of…