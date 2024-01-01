Hác Sá Beach

Hác Sá (Black Sand) is Macau's most popular beach. The sand is indeed a blackish colour and makes the water look somewhat dirty, but it’s natural. Lifeguards are on duty from May to October. The stalls just off the beach rent out parasols for MOP$60 a day, with a MOP$100 deposit (but you'll need to bring your parasol back).
Nearby Macau attractions
0.53 MILES
Atop Alto de Coloane (170m), this 20m-high white jade statue of the goddess who gave Macau its name was erected in 1998. It's the best part of a touristy …
0.89 MILES
Coloane offers a convenient and inexpensive opportunity to see pandas. The pair of cuddly ones are kept inside a purpose-built pavilion inside Seac Pai…
0.92 MILES
At the end of Cotai, this 20-hectare park, built in the wooded hills on the western side of the island, has somewhat unkempt gardens, the Macau Giant…
1.03 MILES
About 1.5km down Estrada de Cheoc Van, which runs east and then southeast from Coloane Village, is the beach at Cheoc Van (Bamboo Bay). It's smaller but…
1.3 MILES
A row of five restored colonial-style houses of the former Ká Hó Leprosarium and the lovely Ká Hó Church of Our Lady of Sorrows have been restored and are…
6. Ká Hó Church of Our Lady of Sorrows
1.3 MILES
Tent-like with a long, slanting roof, like hands in prayer, this church was raised in the Ká Hó leper colony in 1966. It was built for use by the female…
1.32 MILES
Coloane's 'urban centre' is an old fishing village on its southwestern coast. It is marked by Tam Kung Temple to the south and Lai Chi Vun Village to the…
8. Chapel of St Francis Xavier
1.37 MILES
This chapel built in 1928 contains paintings of the infant Christ with a Chinese Madonna, a Korean missionary in period garments, and other reminders of…