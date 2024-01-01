Changchun Temple

Wuhan

This restored Taoist temple originally dates back to the Han dynasty. The Hall of Supreme Purity (太清殿; Tàiqīng Diàn), containing a white-bearded statue of Laotzu, is the centrepiece, with other halls leading up the steep steps behind it. There’s a well-regarded vegetarian restaurant next door.

