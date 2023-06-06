Wuhan

Upward view of Yellow Crane Tower in Wuhan

Wuhan (武汉; Wǔhàn) has matured from the sprawling convergence of three independent cities to central China's main industrial and commercial centre. While there's not much in the way of cultural sites, Wuhan is a major transport hub so you may find yourself here for a night or two.

  • Guiyuan Temple

    Guiyuan Temple

    An afternoon at this revered 350-year-old Buddhist temple can fluctuate between serenity and chaos, depending on the tour buses. Pass a large rectangular…

  • Hubei Provincial Museum

    Hubei Provincial Museum

    The highlights of Hubei's Provincial Museum are excavations from the Tomb of Marquis Yi of Zeng (c 433 BC): there are bronze wares, weaponry and musical…

  • Yellow Crane Tower

    Yellow Crane Tower

    Wuhan’s mythical crane, immortalised in the 8th-century poetry of Cui Hao, has long flown, but the city landmark remains perched atop Snake Hill. The…

  • Hubei Museum of Art

    Hubei Museum of Art

    Focusing on modern Chinese art, the first two floors here are dedicated to temporary exhibits, while the 3rd floor features a permanent collection tracing…

  • Changchun Temple

    Changchun Temple

    This restored Taoist temple originally dates back to the Han dynasty. The Hall of Supreme Purity (太清殿; Tàiqīng Diàn), containing a white-bearded statue of…

  • Hankou Bund

    Hankou Bund

    The Hankou Bund is a roughly 4km stretch of curated park running parallel to the Yangzi where locals gather to amble or gossip. There are some tea houses…

  • Revolution of 1911 Museum

    Revolution of 1911 Museum

    Housed in a dramatic, eye-catching red rock–like building, the Chinese Communist Party propaganda machine is in full tilt, but there are some interesting…

Wuhan celebrates the end of lockdown with a light show for frontline workers

Apr 8, 2020 • 2 min read

