One of Valpo's only modern landmarks is the controversial horseshoe-shaped Congreso Nacional, located in the eastern section of El Plan. Its roots lie in Pinochet's presidency both literally and legislatively: it was built on one of his boyhood homes and mandated by his 1980 constitution (which moved the legislature away from Santiago).
Congreso Nacional
Valparaíso
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.61 MILES
The spectacular setting on a windswept ocean headland makes it easy to understand why Isla Negra was Pablo Neruda’s favorite house. Built by the poet when…
1.1 MILES
Bellavista's most famous resident writer was Pablo Neruda, who made a point of watching Valparaíso's annual New Year's fireworks from his house at the top…
1.3 MILES
This cultural center built from the bones of a prison has a little bit of everything the thinking traveler could ask for. There are excellent murals in…
6.14 MILES
There are over 3000 plant species in the nearly 400 hectares of parkland that comprise Chile's Jardín Botánico Nacional. It's 8km southeast of the city…
1.81 MILES
Cannons still stand ready outside this naval museum. Much space is devoted to Chile's victory in the 19th-century War of the Pacific. Other exhibits…
0.19 MILES
As colorful as Valparaíso's trademark houses – and built almost as high – are the fruit and vegetable displays in the Mercado Cardonal, bordered by Yungay…
1.47 MILES
Plaza Sotomayor is dominated by the palatial blue-colored Edificio Armada de Chile. In the middle of the square lies the Monumento a los Héroes de Iquique…
3.25 MILES
Nowhere is Viña's nickname of the 'Garden City' better justified than at the magnificently landscaped Parque Quinta Vergara, which you enter from…
Nearby Valparaíso attractions
0.19 MILES
As colorful as Valparaíso's trademark houses – and built almost as high – are the fruit and vegetable displays in the Mercado Cardonal, bordered by Yungay…
0.34 MILES
You can see all of central Valpo's colorful hills from the Mirador Diego Portales in the east of town.
0.91 MILES
Explore the natural history of central Chile in nine rooms that focus on biology and ecosystems. Signage is in Spanish only.
0.93 MILES
Twenty classic, colorful murals are dotted through this cerro's lower streets, forming the Museo a Cielo Abierto, an open-air museum with works from famed…
1.1 MILES
Bellavista's most famous resident writer was Pablo Neruda, who made a point of watching Valparaíso's annual New Year's fireworks from his house at the top…
1.16 MILES
Adjoining the main cemetery, the Cementerio de Disidentes is the spot where English and European immigrants were buried. Despite the name, these departed…
1.21 MILES
The city's most illustrious, influential and infamous residents rest in peace in Cementerios 1 and 2, where the tombs look like ornate mini alaces. Nearby…
1.26 MILES
This funicular dates back to 1902 and connects Av Elias to Paseo Dimalow.