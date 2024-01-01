From the jetty you can see the stump of the Dedo de Dios (God’s Finger), a basalt monolithic rock, former icon of Puerto de las Nieves and a low-key tourist attraction until it took a tumble in a 2005 hurricane. Take a look at the photos outside the namesake restaurant to see what the rock looked like in its full, skyward-pointing glory.
Dedo de Dios
Gran Canaria
Cueva Pintada Museum & Archaeological Park
4.61 MILES
Discovered by a local farmer in the late 19th century, this is one of Gran Canaria's most important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites: a cave adorned with…
17.94 MILES
This fascinating museum documents Columbus’ voyages and features exhibits on the Canary Islands’ historical role as a staging post for transatlantic…
Catedral de Santa Ana & Museo Diocesano de Arte Sacro
17.9 MILES
The spiritual heart of the city, this brooding, grey cathedral was begun in the early 15th century, soon after the Spanish conquest, but took 350 years to…
25.87 MILES
These fabulous dunes cover 400 hectares and were designated a nature reserve in the 1990s, ensuring that the rapidly multiplying hotels would never…
Museum of the Basílica Nuestra Señora del Pino
10.11 MILES
Don't miss this museum (also called the 'treasure house'), accessed upstairs from the rear of the basilica, where you can get a real close-up view of the…
6.48 MILES
One of several viewpoints in town, the Mirador de Unamuno looks out onto a sweeping panorama of the vast volcanic caldera beyond – it is a stupefying…
17.11 MILES
The fine 3km stretch of yellow sand is magnificent, and is considered by many to be one of the world's best city beaches. There’s an attractive seaside…
11.4 MILES
The extraordinary, neo-Gothic church stands sullen watch over the bright, white houses of Arucas in a striking display of disproportion and contrast. The…
1. Ermita Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
0.39 MILES
This beautiful, whitewashed chapel in Puerto de las Nieves sits just back from the water, a tiny and exceptionally rewarding haven of peace. The small…
0.5 MILES
Next to the Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción, this small museum honours the town’s most important annual festival, La Rama, with explanations,…
3. Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción
0.51 MILES
Built in 1874, this handsome church is strikingly Mediterranean in style.
0.53 MILES
A leafy retreat on a sweltering day, this charming 19th-century garden has more than 300 tropical plants and a cafe that serves coffee produced in the…
2.81 MILES
Finca La Laja cultivates tropical fruit and grapes alongside coffee beans, and there's a tour that includes tastings of both their coffee and wine.
4.62 MILES
Carved from toba volcanic stone, the grand and imposing facade of this church faces onto Plaza de Santiago. At the rear of the church is the Museo Arte…
4.64 MILES
A tranquil haven in the heart of town, this lovely square is overlooked by the huge and imposing facade of the Iglesia de Santiago.