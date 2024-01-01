Cathédrale St-Michel

Eastern Townships

Quietly overlooking the action from its hilltop perch is the Cathédrale St-Michel, a monumental granite, Gothic-style edifice.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Abbaye St-Benoît-du-Lac

    Abbaye St-Benoît-du-Lac

    24.57 MILES

    Sitting on the western shore of Lac Memphrémagog, about 12km south of Magog, this complex is a striking blend of traditional and modern architecture,…

  • Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook

    Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook

    18.38 MILES

    Straddling a lovely forested gorge outside the town of Coaticook, this scenic park is famous for having the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge…

  • Orford Musique

    Orford Musique

    15.12 MILES

    Each summer this renowned music academy, dating back to 1951, hosts the Festival Orford Musique, a celebration of music and art that features more than 60…

  • Bishop's University

    Bishop's University

    3.32 MILES

    If you're interested in scholarly pursuits, head 5km south from Sherbrooke (or catch bus 2 or 11) to Lennoxville to see the Anglican Bishop's University,…

  • Parc National du Mont Orford

    Parc National du Mont Orford

    15.3 MILES

    Just outside the town of Magog, Mont Orford (853m) dominates the lush Parc National du Mont Orford. In winter the park is a cross-country and downhill…

  • Lac des Nations

    Lac des Nations

    0.88 MILES

    South of all the sights, Rivière Magog flows into the pretty Lac des Nations, which is surrounded by a scenic paved trail perfect for walking, in-line…

  • Musée J Armand Bombardier

    Musée J Armand Bombardier

    21.24 MILES

    This eccentric little museum is named after Joseph Armand Bombardier, the inventor of the Ski-Doo (snowmobile). Also known ambitiously as the Museum of…

  • La Société d'Histoire de Sherbrooke

    La Société d'Histoire de Sherbrooke

    0.22 MILES

    This center offers an engaging introduction to the town's history and includes exhibitions on the odd Loyalist-Francophone identity of the Eastern…

